SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Feels more comfortable out there now, but how long does it last? Details are below…

TONIGHT:

There will be some scattered showers or storms the first part of the night, it is probably a good idea to have the LiveDoppler 9 app handy to keep an eye on the radar if plan to attend the Syracuse Mets game at NBT Bank stadium or the Cheer show at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview.

Overnight our skies are partly to mostly cloudy. Lows drop to around 60 with areas of fog.

THURSDAY:

The combination of lingering low-level moisture and the heating of the day is probably enough to produce a couple of pop-up showers, but much of the day is going to be dry.

It’s a touch cooler and less humid for Thursday behind Wednesday night’s cold front with highs in the upper 70s to maybe 80.

FRIDAY:

The atmosphere continues to dry out for Friday and as high pressure builds in from the west, we expect there to be plenty of sunshine to finish up the work week. Temperatures remain very seasonable for this time of year, low 80s, but it does look like more warmth builds our way for the weekend.

WEEKEND:

Will the weather cooperate for the Syracuse Nationals, Middle Eastern Cultural Festival and many other outdoor activities this weekend across CNY?

At this point, it appears most of the weekend is dry and is great for any water involved activities with more sunshine and heat.

Highs warm well into the 80s Saturday and up near 90 on Sunday with humidity levels increasing Sunday which may lead to a spotty storm or two later Sunday afternoon.