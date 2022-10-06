SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – It is mild out there now, but enjoy it because a chilly change is just around the corner. Details are below.

TONIGHT:

It is mostly cloudy, turning a bit breezy and mild tonight with a few scattered showers/storms possible thanks to a pre-frontal trough the first half of the night. It is a milder night with lows dropping only into the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

Don’t get used to that warmth of the last few days, though. A strong cold front swings through between about 5 and 8 am Friday morning with a few rain showers, a change to much cooler weather and a gusty wind too.

We may start the day in the mid-50s to near 60 but slip into the upper 40s late in the afternoon! The wind gusts over 20 mph at times too which will add an extra chill to the air. Bundle up if you are headed to any of the Friday night high school football games.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

The cool weather lingers into the start of the Columbus Day holiday weekend. There likely will be a limited amount of lake effect showers Friday night into Saturday morning southeast of Lake Ontario, but the majority of the holiday weekend looks dry with some sun at times too.

Highs Saturday afternoon will only range from about 50 to 55 with some sun developing and a gusty breeze making it feel chillier.

We should feel closer to 60 Sunday afternoon under some sun and just a chance some showers north of Syracuse.

The Columbus Day holiday itself looks okay too with more clouds than not and highs expected to be in the mid to upper 50s.

That all said, if you have plans out and about to attend Super Dirt week in Oswego, Apple Festival in Lafayette, haunted hayrides, etc…you will want to be sure to dress warm enough, especially Saturday!

Stay tuned for updates.