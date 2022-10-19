SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The chilliest air of the season has arrived across CNY, but is it cool enough for any snow? Details are below.

OVERNIGHT:

It’s brisk with a few rain, graupel (snow pellets) and snow showers tonight, especially north of Syracuse where a band of lake effect is expected to impact areas between about A-Bay and Watertown.

Lows drop into the upper 30s to around 40 tonight across CNY as the clouds and wind keep temperatures up a bit compared to the last couple of nights.

THURSDAY:

It stays unseasonably chilly Thursday with more wind and most of the shower activity staying well north and west of Syracuse compliments of a southwesterly wind, but a few rain, snow and graupel showers are possible off Lake Erie at times.

Highs Thursday struggle to get out of the 40s, and the 10 to 20+ mph winds accentuate the chill once again.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

One last weakening trough of low pressure passes through Thursday night with a few more evening rain/snow showers, followed by a clearing sky towards Friday morning.

Winds settle during the night too, and with the clearing sky we think lows should have no problem dropping into the upper 20s to mid-30s leading to areas of frost once again.

FRIDAY:

Thankfully, this midweek chill does not stick around. We expect the coolest air to pull out starting Thursday night and the warm-up begins on Friday after a frosty start for many. With plenty of sunshine and a steady southwest breeze 60+ degrees is a real possibility.

WEEKEND:

It turns even warmer heading into the weekend when we could very well be flirting with 70+ degrees as early as Saturday under more sunshine and a south-southwesterly breeze!

The only thing we will be watching this weekend is an area of low pressure sliding up the coast that MAY at least send some clouds our way later Sunday into Monday and POSSIBLY a few showers Sunday night into the start of next week.

Stay tuned for updates!