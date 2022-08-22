SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Rain and storm chances will follow us into the last full week of August. When do we finally catch a break?

TONIGHT – TUESDAY:

The area of low-pressure responsible for the showers and storms around this past weekend, especially Sunday, will be passing directly over us tonight. Although the thunderstorms end overnight, and the showers become more scattered they won’t totally end.

In addition to the rain and storms, higher dew points (humidity) look to stick around through Tuesday too.

Low pressure is a slow mover, so we expect more widespread showers Tuesday morning. By afternoon, that low should be far enough east to allow for some dry air to begin to work its way into Central New York. At the very least, this would cause showers to become more scattered in nature and if we are lucky enough, we would see a few breaks to sun before the afternoon ends.

Click here to see where the showers are on Live Doppler 9.

WEDNESDAY (START OF THE GREAT NEW YORK STATE FAIR):

Thankfully, the humidity decreases towards the midweek and so too will the rain chances, just in time for the start of the New York State Fair!

High pressure builds in from the west and provides CNY a much more pleasant midweek. We expect more sunshine to return Wednesday with just a small chance of an isolated pop-up shower.

Highs Wednesday should reach the low to mid 80s with less humidity too. Yes, it looks like a good start for the 2022 Great New York State Fair!

END OF THE WEEK:

The last half of the week isn’t looking too bad, but there could be a few scattered showers and storms returning Thursday afternoon with a slightly better chance Friday as a weak cold front tries to slide in from the north. Stay tuned for updates.