SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Showers are moving through this evening, but do they last into the start of the new week? Details are below…

Showers this evening, but any Monday?

A disturbance in the jet stream winds is moving through this evening and producing some rain across CNY. Thankfully, we expect this fast moving system to get out of the area as fast as it moved in, and the showers should taper near or just after midnight tonight.

We actually think some clearing will occur towards morning thanks to a weak backdoor cold front slipping through towards morning and pushing the moisture out of the region.

Temperatures slip back into the 40s by morning.

Great start to new week!

It looks like the quiet, pleasant weather pattern continues into much of this upcoming week. Yes, what a difference a week makes, right?!

In the wake of Sunday night’s disturbance, high pressure across Southeastern Canada will reestablish itself on Monday and provide increasing sunshine, a nice breeze and seasonably mild temperatures to start the week.

Some extra clouds should be just about it

Another weak disturbance/wave of low pressure is expected to slide south of us late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Any rain from this here? Probably not. We do think some clouds will blend with the sun more so to start Tuesday, but most if not all of CNY should get through Tuesday high and dry with some more sunshine.

There’s a very slight chance of a shower south of Syracuse Tuesday morning across the Southern Finger Lakes, but that’s about it.

Highs on Tuesday are expected to be mainly in the mid to upper 60s, or what we would expect for the first part of May in CNY.

Chamber of commerce weather

High pressure really muscles its way in for the middle of next week with lots of sunshine and comfortably mild/warm temperatures expected for all! We think highs warm into the upper 60s and low 70s on Wednesday and low to mid 70s Thursday with low humidity, and a nice breeze. Enjoy CNY! 😊