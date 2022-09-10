SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) Clouds on the increase across Central New York. How much longer before showers return.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Although clouds are on the increase across Central New York overnight, it remains quiet and dry.

It is a milder night with lows generally in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY:

Unfortunately, between high pressure sliding east of CNY and the next frontal system slowly approaching from the west means a return of moisture for the end of the weekend.

Light rain showers will begin across the Southern Tier of New York early Sunday morning. Slowly the rain showers travel north into Central New York by midday. Rain totals could reach .5” in Syracuse with lower amounts further north, but higher amounts south of Syracuse around .75” through Ithaca, Cortland, and Norwich.

With the extra cloud cover, it ends up cooler than the past few days with most struggling to get into the low to mid 70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK

It appears we have an even greater chance of seeing showers and storms developing Monday and continuing into Tuesday as a slow-moving storm system works through the Northeast.

A stray shower is possible Wednesday with most areas staying dry. High pressure returns by the end of the week bringing sunshine although cooler weather initially. It may be a struggle for us to get much past 70 degrees Thursday into Friday.