SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Breezy, warm, but still feeling comfortable Thursday, but when does it rain again?

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

A slow moving cold front moves into the area towards Friday morning and into the day Friday. This results in a better chance of some rain and a few t-storms to end the week. Any storm that moves through Friday could be a bit strong with heavy rain (ponding, poor drainage flooding), gusty winds and hail.

It’s mild Thursday night with lows in the 60s followed by a slightly cooler, but muggier 70s kind of day Friday.

WEEKEND:

The Memorial Day weekend is looking more and more promising for drier weather, but it likely starts somewhat unsettled as we await Friday’s slow moving cold front to move far enough to our east.

Plan on quite a bit of cloud cover and showers Saturday morning but we dry out in the afternoon and should see some sun. With the prospect of some late day sun, we should manage to reach low 70s Saturday.

That sets us up nicely for the rest of the holiday weekend with more sun Sunday and Monday and warmer weather. Think 80s both days, perhaps approaching 90 for Memorial Day itself!