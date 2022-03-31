A couple of lines of showers and storms track through Central New York the rest of Thursday afternoon. One round of storms moves through Syracuse close to 3 pm with another round between 6-8 pm

The greatest risk from any storm that does form is gusty damaging winds greater than 60 mph. There could be some small hail and there is a slight risk for a tornado.

The storms move through quickly so even though there will be some briefly heavy downpours, the overall threat for flooding is low.

This activity is all out ahead of a cold front that moves through the region later this evening. Showers and storms sweep east of Central New York after sunset