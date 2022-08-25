SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) While it was nice on Thursday, the shower/storm threat is going up for tonight and Friday. Details below…

TONIGHT:

More clouds are around tonight with a few more showers and storms likely the rest of the night. Lows drop into the 60s tonight.

FRIDAY:

There’s a better chance of scattered showers and storms Friday as a weak cold front slides in from the northwest. The timing of the storms moving through Central New York is centered between Noon and about 4 pm. A few of the storms could have some gusty winds and hail.

If you have evening plans, it is looking drier as the storms are quick to clear out of the region.

If the timing works out (like we continue to think) Friday/Friday night’s cold front slides to our south and high pressure builds in for the weekend.

WEEKEND:

The last weekend of August is looking mainly dry and nice with some low clouds around to start Saturday but ultimately the sun wins out by the late morning/midday. There is a very slight risk of a spotty shower to start the weekend, especially west of Syracuse off Lake Ontario but overall, it’s a dry Saturday. Sunday the threat for any shower or storm is in the afternoon mainly east of Syracuse! Most places, however, will end up dry this final weekend of August.

Highs warm into the upper 70s Saturday and at least mid-80s Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates.