SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Welcome to Summer! We’re going to feel like summer for the rest of this week too as the temperatures and humidity start to climb. Soaking rain from thunderstorms could cause flash flooding in some areas later today, be weather aware!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Showers and a few storms with tropical downpours develop early in the evening over the Finger Lakes. Rain could be heavy enough to cause some localized flooding, especially in urban, and poor drainage areas and small streams too. Flood Watches are in effect over the Finger Lakes.

The showers and storms are slow to move east and likely won’t impact the Syracuse area until sunset or a little bit later. Because we are past the prime heating of the day and areas from Syracuse east have been cooler Wednesday, showers and storms will weaken and flooding and severe weather are less likely in these areas.

Additional half an inch to an inch and a half with locally higher amounts are possible between sunset Wednesday and sunrise Thursday east of Syracuse out across the Mohawk Valley.

THURSDAY:

Some lingering showers and possibly a storm is expected to be around Thursday as slow-moving cold front and an area of low pressure are unfortunately not far enough to the east to take showers out of the forecast. We do expect there to be some dry time Thursday too though.

Highs warm into the low to mid-70s with somewhat less humid air too.

High pressure builds in Thursday night and allows the region to dry out right into the end of the week. Lows Thursday night should dip to between 55 and 60.

If you have plans to attend the Steely Dan show at the Amphitheatre, be sure to bring the umbrella/rain jacket just to be safe, but we should dry out after 7 or 8 pm.