SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –Warm for the last full day of summer but what is the latest on the storm threat? Details below.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

As a cold front approaches late in the afternoon, we are at risk for some showers and storms. Initially, showers and storms are scattered but as the cold front approaches us later in the evening our storm chances increase.

Because winds aloft will be strong, we need to be on guard for the possibility of some strong to severe storms although the threat is looking a bit lower than we were thinking earlier in the day Wednesday.

END OF THE WEEK:

Wednesday’s cold front signals another big change for the end of the week as cooler, autumnal air settles in.

The arrival of this air on Thursday (the first day of Fall) is heralded by a gusty northwest wind along with some lake effect rain showers. Thankfully, we are still too warm for snow, but temperatures end up only in the low to mid 60s and the northwest breezy makes it feel cooler.

Even cooler weather is expected for Friday. While there may be a few lingering lake effect showers there will also be some sunshine in the afternoon, but temperatures won’t get out of the 50s! the weather is looking cool for the walk to the Dome for the Syracuse-Virginia game.

Stay tuned for more updates!