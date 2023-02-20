SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A bit of wet weather returns to Central New York to start the week, but this is just the beginning of an active week. Details are below…

Stays mild, breezy and turns a bit damp for Tuesday…

On Tuesday we start the day dry, but a stronger area of low pressure and frontal system brings better chance for rain showers over Central New York and wet snow showers across the higher elevations by the midday into the afternoon.

Most see no snow accumulation, but there could be 1 to 3 inches of wet snow across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Our highs come by midday Tuesday with most spots getting into the 40s.

The calm before…

Other than an evening snow shower, the weather is quiet and chilly under a partly cloudy sky Tuesday night with lows in the 20s.

Wednesday is mainly uneventful with maybe even a bit of sun to start the day. Temperatures are chillier, more seasonable, topping out in the low to mid 30s during the afternoon.

Wednesday evening is when things begin to change as a developing storm out in the Midwest and its warm front approaches. This storm and warm front will likely deliver a variety of precipitation between Wednesday night into Thursday, and for more details click here.