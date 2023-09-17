WEST LAYFAYETTE, I.N. (WSYR-TV) –

The SU defense was a turnover machine, and Garrett Shrader was simply unstoppable, as Syracuse topped Purdue 35-20 on Saturday night at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Playing without two of its starters, Garrett Shrader spearheaded the Orange offense to a 21-7 lead at halftime.

With just over three minutes to play in the first, Shrader capped off an 11-play, 94-yard drive scoring his first touchdown of the night.

A few minutes later, Marlowe Wax would force Syracuse second Purdue turnover of the night on a sack and fumble recovery. SU would cash in early in the second quarter. Garrett Shrader would scamper 35 yards for the touchdown, pushing the Syracuse lead to 14-0.

The Orange defense would force four first half turnovers (Purdue’s first four turnovers of the season), scoring 21 points off Boilermaker miscues. LeQuint Allen, who had 142 yards of total offense, found the end zone on a two-yard run with 2:34 left to play in the first half.

Purdue would trim the ‘Cuse lead to seven, but once again Shrader and the Orange offense would response. On the first play of the 4th quarter, Shrader plunged in from a yard out for his 33rd rushing touchdown of his SU career.

The Boilermakers would make it a 28-20 game with just over eight minutes to play. Syracuse would put the nail in the coffin, as Shrader raced 28-yards for his career-high fourth rushing touchdown of the night.

Garrett Shrader totaled 379 yards of total offense (a career-high 195 on the ground). SU as a team racked up 455 yards of total offense. The defense limited the Boilermakers to just 80 yards rushing.

Syracuse is now 3-0 for the second straight season. It’s the first time since 1960, SU has started 3-0 in back-to-back seasons.

SU returns to action at home on September 23rd against Army. It will be a noon kick inside the JMA Wireless Dome, and you can watch the game on the ACC Network.