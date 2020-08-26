Shred Kickboxing in Shoppingtown Mall waiting for mall to reopen

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The owner of Shred Kickboxing in Shoppingtown Mall is all set to reopen but can’t because the mall remains closed.

In July New York State gave malls permission to open back up if the building’s air filters meet a certain standard. The state is requiring filters that are rated MERV-11 or higher.

Onondaga County’s two other indoor malls, Destiny USA and Great Northern, have met those requirements and have been open, but Shoppingtown remains closed.

It’s frustrating for Shred Kickboxing Owner Jon Bidwell, who finally got the green light to open on Monday when the state gave gyms permission to allow people back inside.

“It was exciting to find out that we finally could open our doors but at the same time that excitement was kind of diminished knowing that Shoppingtown still was not taking care of the filters,” Bidwell tells NewsChannel 9.

Bidwell has been asking the mall and its parent company, Moonbeam Capital, if Shoppingtown has upgraded or when it will, but says he’s gotten very little in the way of a response.

He says, “You start getting the cookie-cutter response of our legal team is looking into it and we are looking for cost-effective ways to do the necessary upgrades, until which we point we cannot and will not reopen.”

Bidwell opened in Shoppingtown Mall in June 2019 and says he’s been paying rent the whole time, even since March despite being closed and taking in no revenue.

“Where’s that rent money going? Why isn’t that being used for the HVAC systems,” Bidwell says.

His one year lease ran out in June and he’s going month to month for now but says he’s not ready just yet to leave the mall and try and find a new location.

“Regal is still in that mall and I’m holding out hope that when movie theaters are allowed to reopen that kind of forces the hand of the mall,” he tells NewsChannel 9.

Moonbeam Capital and Shoppingtown Mall have not responded to NewsChannel 9 about the situation with its filters and Shred Kickboxing.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Jeff Kulikowsky on Twitter @JeffNC9.