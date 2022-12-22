BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Inside the Northern Onondaga Public Library Brewerton Branch there’s a special Christmas tree.

“We don’t put any ornaments on that tree,” explained Alissa Borelli, the branch manager. “We leave it for the mittens when Rae would bring them.”

Since 2010, Raelene “Rae” Metko would take her time knitting the mittens that would adorn the tree.

“She would make a 100 mittens a year,” said Metko’s daughter Beth Metko. “Then she had a little index card where she would keep track and when she got to a hundred she was done for that year. And would start the next years.”

Beth Metko said the knitting process was a labor of love for her mom.

“When she was watching TV she didn’t like for her hands to be idle so it gave her something to do while she was watching TV and she liked the thought it would be given away,” Metko recalled.

Rae made sure there were no two pair alike, each one unique. Once the staff decorated the tree she would have them snap a photo of her next to it.

“They were made with love for kids,” Metko said.

Only weeks ago, there was some uncertainty about filling this special tree.

“It was bare and it stayed bare,” Borelli recalled.

Rae Metko passed away December 5th.

Beth credits her mom who always planned ahead. She and her siblings stumbled upon this year’s mittens and donated them.

“And there will be a donation next year too since she had next year’s done,” Metko said.

There’s a lot we can learn from rae and her family’s desire to continue the tradition. They not only delivered these mittens but a little more hope for the holidays.

With next year’s mittens finished, the family estimates Rae donated 1,300 mittens over the years. The library hopes someone will help continue her generous tradition.