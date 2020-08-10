Side Hill Farmers in Manlius closing its doors due to pandemic

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A popular store in Manlius is closing its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Side Hill Farmers, which opened a butcher shop and retail store in 2013, has closed its doors indefinitely.
The store was known for its local meat, produce and dairy goods.
It also sold ready-made side dishes, bacon and ham smoked in-house, sausages, meatballs, soups, sandwiches and more.
