Side Hill Farmers in Manlius closing its doors due to pandemic

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A popular store in Manlius is closing its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Side Hill Farmers, which opened a butcher shop and retail store in 2013, has closed its doors indefinitely.

The store was known for its local meat, produce and dairy goods.

It also sold ready-made side dishes, bacon and ham smoked in-house, sausages, meatballs, soups, sandwiches and more.