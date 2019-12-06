Sidewalk snow removal in North Syracuse and Clay: Your Stories

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People who live along West Taft Road between Sweetheart Corners and Allen Road have noticed their new sidewalks haven’t been completely cleared of snow.

Gary Butterfield, Village of North Syracuse Mayor, said “if there’s a sidewalk, we plow it.”

He and the village take pride in its long history of plowing its property owner’s sidewalks.

“In the Village of North Syracuse, we have a few miles of sidewalks, mainly our main roads. We take care of our sidewalks for the village. It’s not the home owners or the property owners’ responsibility, we take care of the sidewalks,” Butterfield said.

Neighbors who live along in the Village of North Syracuse can expect their sidewalks to be clear by the village DPW. However, according to the Town of Clay, just a few miles down Taft Road, home owners are responsible for cleaning their own sidewalks.

Over the past few months, Onondaga County installed new sidewalks along Taft Road to Allen Road in the Town of Clay. Even though the county constructed the sidewalks, they said the upkeep is now in the hands of the towns.

The North Syracuse Central School District’s property is right where those new sidewalks were built, on the north side of Taft Road in Clay. They tell NewsChannel 9 that they were unaware that they had to clear their sidewalks and sent a crew out to clean their sidewalks immediately.

Additionally, our team reached out to the Town of Clay and Onondaga County for comment.

In a statement, the county says “sidewalk snow removal on Taft Road is therefore an issue which falls under the jurisdiction of the Town of Clay and any local ordinances regarding the same.”

The Clay Planning Department says if anyone has a complaint, you can file a codes violation form on their website. Click here to access the form.

