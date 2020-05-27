Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Siena Poll: Voters say moving too quickly to reopen is bigger danger than moving too slowly

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — By a margin of 65% to 32%, voters say moving too quickly to loosen stay-at-home orders – spreading the virus faster, resulting in more lives being lost – is a bigger danger than moving too slowly to loosen those orders according to a new Siena College Poll of registered New York State voters released on Wednesday.

Here are some other results of the poll:

  • 64% think it is at least somewhat likely that schools will reopen in September
  • 75% say it is at least somewhat likely we will face another large outbreak of COVID-19
  • 55% say there will be time for the Legislature to get back to business after the crisis has subsided, while 38% say the Legislature should resume session and start passing laws to help New Yorkers in the midst of the crisis.

“New Yorkers, including 79% of Democrats, 50% of Republicans and 54% of independents, see a bigger danger for the state in moving too quickly to reopen rather than in moving too slowly. Three-quarters of New York City voters are concerned about moving too quickly to end the stay-at-home orders, as are nearly 60% of upstaters and downstate suburbanites,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg in a statement.

“44% of black voters and 27% of white voters live in a household where at least one person
has been laid off, yet 84% of black voters are more concerned about opening too quickly, compared to 59% of white voters. Clearly, the devastating health consequences of the pandemic are of
greater concern to New Yorkers than the devastating economic impacts. Only self-identified conservatives, by a margin of 50% to 45%, say the bigger danger for the state is in moving too slowly to reopen.”

Full report:

Voters say moving too quickly to reopen is bigger danger than moving too slowly by News 8 WROC on Scribd

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected