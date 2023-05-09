SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — American High is producing a new movie in the Syracuse area and are looking for several specific vehicles to use as picture vehicles in the upcoming film.

The upcoming film starts filming this month and American High will need to rent your car for a short period of time during May or in June.

According to American High, they are looking for earth tone cars and any other colored cars besides black and white. All need to be able to run and be street legal.

In terms of the specific cars they are looking for, here’s what type of cars they are looking to rent:

A 2015-2022 sedan or hatchback (Jetta, Saab, Subaru, etc.)

A 2012-2016 sedan (Honda, Toyota, etc.)

A 2015-2022 Prius

A very small car with a sunroof (Mini Cooper, Fiat, etc.)

If you are interested and have a qualifying vehicle, please email Syrfilmcars@gmail.com with photos of the vehicle and a description of the make, model, year and color.