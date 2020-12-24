Sign up to skate at Clinton Square Ice Rink in 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be more opportunities for people to ice skate at the Clinton Square Ice Rink in 2021.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced Thursday that two more daily ice skating sessions will be available at the Clinton Square Ice Rink for the new year. 

Beginning January 1, 2021, people will be able to skate at the rink in 75-minute sessions at the following times each day:

  • 10 a.m.  
  • 11:30 a.m.  
  • 1 p.m.  
  • 2:30 p.m.  
  • 4 p.m.  
  • 5:30 p.m.  
  • 7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only nine skaters are allowed on the ice at any one time, and you must register to skate ahead of time. Reservations open one week in advance of the session slots available. To register for a 75-minute time slot, click here.

It costs $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12 to skate at Clinton Square. All skate rentals are $5.

Meachem Ice Rink will also begin to offer skating sessions on Monday, December 28.

