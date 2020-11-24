Sign-ups for 2021 Tipperary Hill Shamrock Run will start on Monday

(WSYR-TV) — Sign-ups for the 2021 Tipperary Hill Shamrock Run will start on Monday, Nov. 30.

Next year’s race will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration costs $15 and will also include a Shamrock Run face mask.

The virtual four-mile race will take place from March 1 through March 17.

