Sign-ups for 2021 Tipperary Hill Shamrock Run will start on Monday

(WSYR-TV) — Sign-ups for the 2021 Tipperary Hill Shamrock Run will start on Monday, Nov. 30.
Next year’s race will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Registration costs $15 and will also include a Shamrock Run face mask.
The virtual four-mile race will take place from March 1 through March 17.
