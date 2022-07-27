SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Stranger Things fans can get their hands on a framed and signed record album of the Stranger Things 2 soundtrack through the Rosamond Gifford Zoo online silent auction.

The album is signed by Winona Ryder (Joyce), David Harbour (Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Charlie Heaton (Johnathan), Joe Keery (Steve), Natalia Dyer (Nancy) and Noah Schnapp (Will).

The auction supports the zoo’s annual Brew at the Zoo event, where you can taste local beers and wines, eat from food trucks, and enjoy live music.

“Brew is a highlight of summer for a lot of people who reunite with old friends and come together to enjoy the zoo,” Friends of the Zoo Executive Director Carrie Large. “It’s also a great opportunity for us to connect with adults and have them experience the zoo in a different way.”

To put your bid in, you can visit the auction’s website by clicking here. Other items for auction include a 2022 Syracuse Mets First Pitch Experience and a “Star Wars: Episode VII The Last Jedi” autographed poster.

The Stranger Things record album is a consignment item, so a portion of the bid will cover consignment fees.