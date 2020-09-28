Signs installed along the NYS Canalway water trail

(WSYR-TV) — The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor has installed new signs to mark the Canalway water trail at more than 140 launch sites.

Those 140 launch sites are along the Erie, Champlain, Cayuga-Seneca and Oswego Canals.

The blue and yellow signs will be used to help paddlers identify safe put-in and take-out sites from the water.

They will also assist with wayfinding to launch sites from land.