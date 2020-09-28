Signs installed along the NYS Canalway water trail

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor has installed new signs to mark the Canalway water trail at more than 140 launch sites.

Those 140 launch sites are along the Erie, Champlain, Cayuga-Seneca and Oswego Canals.

The blue and yellow signs will be used to help paddlers identify safe put-in and take-out sites from the water.

They will also assist with wayfinding to launch sites from land.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected