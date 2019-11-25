Sikhs hold community prayer vigil to overcome hatred, stop violence

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — On the 18th anniversary of the post 9-11 arson attack on Gobind Sadan, USA, the community was invited to join in a memorial vigil, “Gathering Around the Light,” in Central Square.

In November 2001, Gobind Sadan USA in Oswego County was set on fire by four local teens who saw the Sikhs’ turbans, and mistakenly associated the name with Osama bin Laden.

While the 100-year-old building was destroyed, their holy book somehow remained unharmed.

The Sikhs annually use their teaching to remind people to recognize everyone as one human race.

“I like to say that what we see out there is a virtual reality. The stealing, the mugging, the bullying, the killing, everything, it’s all man-made. And we all get caught up in this storyline and we buy into the storyline and that allows other people to control us. It’s not our story. Our story that we bring into the world is one of love, one of light,” said Ralph Singh, co-founder of Gobin Sadan.

Members of area communities who were active in the early rebuilding efforts were also recognized during the event.

