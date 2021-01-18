Silver Fox Adult Day Centers opens new Manlius location

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local nonprofit is working to make life a little more enjoyable for the older population.

Silver Fox Adult Day Centers opened a new location in Manlius on Monday.

The new expanded facility is located in Manlius’ Limestone Commons Plaza. It offers space for greater social distancing and better safety protocols.

The Silver Fox has operated in the area since 2007 — working to enrich the lives of local seniors with a safe, enjoyable environment.

The new location will be open on week days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

