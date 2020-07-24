Singers Karaoke Club Reopens Its Doors

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Let your inner rock star shine with safe social distancing of course.

Singers Karaoke Club was forced to close its doors due to COVID-19 but the local bar is back in business and on a mission to keep things fun even with new state mandates in place.

Singers Karaoke Club is located at 1345 Milton Avenue in Solvay and open Thursday through Saturday from 7pm to midnight by reservation only. To learn more visit them online at SingersKaraokeClub.com or visit them on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected