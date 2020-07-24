Singers Karaoke Club Reopens Its Doors

Let your inner rock star shine with safe social distancing of course.

Singers Karaoke Club was forced to close its doors due to COVID-19 but the local bar is back in business and on a mission to keep things fun even with new state mandates in place.

Singers Karaoke Club is located at 1345 Milton Avenue in Solvay and open Thursday through Saturday from 7pm to midnight by reservation only. To learn more visit them online at SingersKaraokeClub.com or visit them on Facebook.