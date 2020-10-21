Single car crash takes out utility pole in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A single-car crash in Cortland took out a utility pole and services to some residents on Tuesday night.

Just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, the Cortlandville Fire Department responded to a single-car crash in the area of Tompkins Street and Starr Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the car had run into a utility pole on Starr Road and split it.

Crews found the driver was unresponsive, removed them from the vehicle, and the driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

A portion of Starr Road was closed while utility companies worked to repair the pole and restore services to the area.