Single-dose Johnson & Johnson clinic to be held in Auburn on May 16

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department is holding a single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 16, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Fingerlakes Mall.

The clinic will only be accessible through the exterior entrance which is located on the back side of the mall between the movie theater entrance and the RV store. Access to the clinic from inside the mall will not be permitted.

Individuals 18 years and older are eligible to receive a vaccine at this clinic with a photo ID to show proof of age.

Appointments are required and can be made on the health department’s website.