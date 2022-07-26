ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ways and Means Committee of the Onondaga County Legislature met Tuesday, July 26. On the agenda was the proposed aquarium in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor. It was an opportunity for members of County Executive Ryan McMahon’s team to update the committee and answer questions.

Legislators brought up a number of concerns including safety, getting private money as well as public input. Some legislators expressed they would have liked to have public comment.

James Rowley, the Chairman of the legislature was asked about the concerns about the lack of public comment.

“Anything could have been done better,” Rowley said. “But the bottom line is, we have to take a vote and there’s never going to be perfect information, right? We’re legislators, we’re lay people, we’re not engineers, we’re not biologists. We don’t have the technical expertise to ask really deep, probing questions. So I think the information that the executive and his staff have given us has been pretty good.”

Mary Beth Primo, the Deputy County Executive for Physical services says the County Executive has provided information about it to the public and various groups.

“Civic groups, religious groups, businesswomen, businessmen, students, seniors,” Primo explained. “We’ve had a tele-town-hall. There have been so many stories in the news.”

Both Rowley and Primo expect this to go to vote Tuesday, August 2 before the full legislature. Only nine votes are needed because this project has already been bonded.