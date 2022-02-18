SYRACUSE, N..Y (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University announced Friday morning that Sir Paul McCartney will return to the Carrier Dome for a concert on Saturday, June 4. McCartney is bringing his “Got Back Tour” to the dome for the first time in five years.

His stop in Syracuse is part of a 13-city road swing. “I said at the end of the last tour that I’s see you next time. I said I was going to get back to your. Well I got back!” says McCartney.

Tickets for all “Got Back Tour” dates will be on sale to the public beginning Friday February 25, at 10 a.m. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 22 at 10 a.m. through Thursday February 24 at 10 p.m.

The Paul McCartney live experience includes nearly three hours of the greatest moments from the last 50 years of music. McCartney and his longtime band have performed at an unparalleled range of venues, including the Coliseum in Rome, Buckingham Palace, and the White House. In addition, constantly upgraded state of the art audio and video technology ensures an unforgettable experience in every seat.

For the full itinerary, check the dates below or visit paulmccartneygotback.com.