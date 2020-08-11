Sisters from LaFayette beg people to take COVID-19 seriously as 4th sister fights virus in ICU

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Adeline Fagan, who grew up in LaFayette before moving to Texas, is only able to breathe with the help of machines in the hospital. She’s only 28 years old.

Adeline graduated from Bishop Ludden in Syracuse and went to the University of Buffalo for medical school.

Just over a year ago, Adeline moved from the Syracuse area to Houston, Texas for a medical school residency. The hospital is where she likely caught coronavirus.

Her 20-year-old sister, Natalie Fagan, tells NewsChannel 9, “If a COVID patient needs to have a baby delivered, that’s her job. She’s there to help people. She’s there to bring life into the world. She was going to do that no matter what.”

After Adeline’s sudden rush of symptoms and positive test results, she was lucky to have a quarantine partner in her 23-year-old sister, Maureen, who had also moved to Texas.

As the two quarantined, Maureen noticed her sister was not improving. She was aware of Adeline’s history with asthma and pneumonia.

Maureen remembers, “She was starting to get blue around the lips because she wasn’t getting enough oxygen. She couldn’t stand to take a shower, because she was so weak.”

Maureen insisted that Adeline went back to the hospital, where doctors said her lungs looked like broken glass.

Last week, the 28-year-old was put on a ventilator and an ECMO machine, which puts oxygen into her blood so her lungs can rest and heal.

“To know your 28-year-old sister is at those last steps is devastating,” says Maureen, who flew back home to New York to be with her family.

In turn, their parents flew down to Houston, Texas. Adeline can’t have any visitors, but her parents wanted to be as close as possible.

Doctors tell the Fagan Family to only expect gradual improvements day-to-day as the machines might be needed for two months.

To pass the hard, slow days, the Fagan sisters are making sure people their age, or older, who aren’t taking coronavirus seriously hear Adeline’s story.

Natalie says, “There are people out there that just aren’t taking it seriously. They’re not wearing masks. People aren’t social distancing. A lot of kids my age and in their 20s think they’re invincible. They don’t think they’re going to catch this. They think only old people are really affected by this. I thought Adeline was the perfect lesson that it doesn’t matter what age you are. COVID is very dangerous. We should take every measure to protect everyone.”

“[Take] the necessary precautions so your daughter isn’t Adeline, your friend isn’t Adeline. I would not wish this on anyone. This is terrible,” warns Maureen.



The oldest sister, 32-year-old Emily Fagan Drum, says the family needs thoughts, prayers and good vibes.

Inspired by supportive comments on social media, the daughters set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical costs, travel costs and rehabilitation costs once Adeline is out of the hospital.

They appreciate any donation, but what they want most is free: for people to follow the rules.

