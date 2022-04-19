SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After 20 years of operation, the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities (SOSFNC) are closing their chocolate shop, NunBetter Chocolates and Custom Gift Baskets. NunBetter has been located at 6900 Buckley Road in Liverpool since 2014.

While General Minister Sister Jeanne Weisbeck called the closing a “bittersweet decision,” it will allow shop director Sister Jane Bourne to enter a new ministry and provide an opportunity to renovate the building.

SOSFNC says that Sister Jane’s primary goal in opening NunBetter was to provide meaningful activities for senior Sisters who had retired from active ministry. The shop also had a loyal group of customers who loved the custom-made flavors and gifts, which the Sisters loved creating.

As the shop closes, Sister Jane will now serve the Central New York Sisters as a minister responsible for spiritual, physical, and emotional well-being.

“We thank Sister Jane for her dedication to NunBetter and the senior Sisters who worked with her. Our entire community of Sisters thanks the customers who helped make NunBetter such a sweet success,” said SOSFNC.

SOSFNC was formed in 2004 when several Franciscan Sisters communities in Central New York united. The community now has over 250 Sisters across the country and in Peru. SOSFNC headquarters are in Syracuse.