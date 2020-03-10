Sisters of St. Francis Faith Haven adds 160-acres to Green Lakes State Park

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Green Lakes State Park is adding 160 acres that will soon be ready for visitors.

The new land off Green Lakes Road is currently home to the ‘Alverna Heights Spirituality and Nature Center’ which since 1964 has been a home and retreat space for the Sisters of St. Francis.

The state is purchasing the land for $1.2 million dollars and plans to create a new bird conservation area and additional hiking trails that connect to the main park.

“It has been for the Sisters of Saint Francis holy ground and our hope now is it will be holy ground for the whole community,” said General Minister, Sister Barbara Dean Donovan.

‘Alverna Heights’ is surrounded by Green Lakes on three sides.

As well as being a space for new recreation, NYS Park Commissioner Erik Kulleseid stated the new land will be an important environmental buffer.

“We’re directly protecting the watersheds for Green Lake and Round Lake,” Kulleseid said, adding, “this is a part of the park…is really meant to be a natural area that really won’t have a lot of infrastructure in it. It’s really about these open fields, open habitat, and bird watching.”

While the transfer of ownership is immediate, the sisters will continue to live and use the buildings on the property for five years, so some portions will remain closed to public access.

“This has been a place of beauty and our prayer today and always is that this land will belong to our community and bring life and wellbeing to all,” Sister Barbara Dean Donovan said.

In total, Green Lakes has added 420 acres in the last two years.