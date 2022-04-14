(WSYR-TV) — New York State has approved 52 adult-use cannabis conditional cultivator licenses and six of them are from Central New York.

Main Street Farms – 3320 NY-215, Cortland, NY 13045

Enfield Glen Hopyard LLC – 27 Slaters Lane, Newfield, New York, 14867

B30F Enterprises LLC – 676 Baldwin Rd. Fulton, NY

HappyHealing420 – 69 Wilcox Rd. Fulton, NY

American Weed – 11527 Regan Lee Lane. Cato, NY

Breathing Web Farms – 1789 E Lake Rd. Skaneateles, NY

“New York’s farms have been the backbone of our state’s economy since before the American Revolution, and now, New York’s farms will be at the center of the most equitable cannabis industry in the nation,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m proud to announce the first adult-use cannabis cultivation licenses in the state, and I’m proud of the work the Office of Cannabis Management and the Cannabis Control Board are doing to get adult-use cannabis sales up and running as fast as possible without compromising our mission to uplift communities and individuals most impacted by the past century of cannabis prohibition.”

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Cannabis Control Board approved 52 Adult-use Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses across the state. These are the first adult-use cannabis licenses granted in New York State and they advance the Seeding Opportunity Initiative.

The approved licenses are from a pool of more than 150 that have been submitted to the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) following the March 15 opening of the online application portal. The OCM will continue to review applications on a rolling basis and will work to get them to the Board for approval as quickly as possible.

“Today represents a huge step in our efforts to establish an adult-use cannabis industry in New York. We couldn’t be more excited to approve 52 small farms across the state to start to cultivating cannabis for adult consumption. We’ve been working hard to establish this industry, and now, New York farmers will be able to plant seeds in our fertile ground, so dispensaries owned by justice-involved New Yorkers with business experience will be able to sell these products in stores by the end of the year. Growing season waits for no one, and we’re moving as quickly as possible to help our local farmers take full advantage of it this spring. ” Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright

Below is a complete list of the 52 licenses granted by the state so far: