TOWN OF CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ribbon was officially cut on the new state-funded pickleball courts at Camillus Park on Tuesday, October 4.

Senator John W. Mannion along with Village officials and other residents were at the park for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

$50,700 was secured by Senator Mannion to fund the project, which included new fencing and the surfacing of six pickleball courts for the public to enjoy.

“Now that America’s fastest growing sport has a proper foothold in Camillus, I urge residents to come to the park and take advantage of these top-notch courts,” Senator Mannion said. “Pickleball is for people of all ages and abilities, is good for your physical fitness, and the crisp fall air makes it a great time to be outside. I’m thrilled to have secured the funding for this project and I know it will benefit Camillus for years to come – just make sure you stay out of the kitchen!”

Friends of Camillus Park also attended the ceremony and many are thrilled about the new courts.

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States and is played by people of all ages and athletic ability,” Joe Flynn of Friends of Camillus Park said. “After many attempts, over a five-year period, to secure funding to fence and surface six pickleball courts at Camillus Park – Senator John W. Mannion provided a grant of $50,781. Pickleball players benefit in two ways, exercise, and social interaction.”

With securing $1M to support parks and rec projects in the 50th Senate District, Senator Mannion has also funded the Hoopes Park Improvements Project in Auburn, the Town of Clay Memorial Park & Walkway, Willis Carrier Recreation Center Field of Dreams in the Town of DeWitt, and other playground improvements and equipment purchases.