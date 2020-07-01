Six Flags Darien Lake pausing paid advertisements on social media platforms

(WSYR-TV) — Six Flags Darien Lake announced on Twitter that they will be pausing their paid advertisements on social platforms.
Starting on Wednesday, Six Flags intends to “reassess policies and re-evaluate external partners.”
The Park wrote that it strives to “be thoughtful and considerate of where advertising dollars are placed.” They added that they expect social media partners to consistently assess their content.
