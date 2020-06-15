Six Flags Darien Lake plans to reopen campgrounds on June 25

(WSYR-TV) — Six Flags Darien Lake has announced plans to reopen their campgrounds on June 25.

The park is officially taking reservations for cabins, campsites and RV rentals. They are introducing new hygiene and sanitation procedures with the reopening, including setting up hand sanitizer stations in common areas and requiring face masks where social distancing is not possible.

Park officials said that while the campgrounds are opening, dining and retail options at Darien Square will be limited.