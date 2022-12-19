CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The community is invited by Chabad at Cortland to celebrate the lighting of a six-foot public Hanukkah Menorah at Courthouse Park on Thursday, December 22.

During the fifth night of the eight-day Festival of Lights, the Menorah will be lit at 6 p.m. in the park and Mayor Scott Steve will be in attendance.

The city of Cortland says that there will be chocolate Hanukkah gelt and Israeli-style jelly donuts to eat, as well as, complimentary Hanukkah Menorahs and candles that can be lit at home.

“I hope that people of all faiths will join in celebrating the important message of Hanukkah and

the hope of goodness represented by the Menorah,” Mayor Steve said. “The lighting of the

Menorah as a community event reminds us of the need for courage to stand together against

hatred and bigotry and to inspire kindness.”

The city of Cortland states that the Menorah embodies the words of the wise King Solomon, “light has an inherent advantage over darkness.”

The way that a small flicker of light can add brightness to a dark room, a small amount of good has the ability to replace negativity in the world. The city hopes that the community finds the positive influence Hanukkah has through this message.