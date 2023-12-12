CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Six women, including teens and adults, left a Kohl’s on Route 31 in the Town of Clay around 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 11, with “shopping carts full of unpaid merchandise” according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects then took off in a 2014 White BMW SUV, which the sheriff’s office later discovered was a stolen vehicle.

Onondaga County Sheriff Deputies responded and talked to the store manager.

Another deputy was on patrol that night when they spotted the suspected vehicle on I-481 South near the I-81 South interchange. That deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects continued south on I-81.

According to the sheriff’s office, at the Spencer St. exit, the BMW hit another car and was disabled. Everyone in the car got out, but the driver fled.

Five women were arrested at the scene, but the driver was not found.

No one was seriously injured in the collision or taken to the hospital the sheriff’s office says.

Those arrested:

18-year-old Janiyah Savage-Hope, of Syracuse

19-year-old Neveah Gunn, of Syracuse

21-year-old Nataisa Bownes, of Syracuse

15-year-old juvenile

17-year-old juvenile

All five of them were charged with:

Grand Larceny 3 rd

Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle without owner’s consent

Conspiracy 5th

The three adults were lodged at the Justice Center awaiting arraignment.