Six-year-old retriever hoping to meet forever family: Petsavers

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to keep a safe and social distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten them!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Aya, a six-year-old, big-sized retriever mix looking for her new forever home.

Aya was brought into the D.G.I Paws shelter in Manlius after her owner passed away. The shelter says it was the only situation she has ever known.

She is very scared on new situations and will require a patient owner who’s willing to be her hero and let her decompress.

Aya will, however, warm up to new people but does have to do it on her own time. Once she does, the shelter says she’s as loyal and loyal as can be!

She is up to date on her vaccinations and has been spayed and house trained. D.G.I Paws says that once she’s used to a new home, Aya will do well with other dogs, cats or any other pet. Bonus: she’s great with kids too.

If you think Aya is a perfect addition to your forever family, click here for her Petfinder page, and click here the link to her adoption application.