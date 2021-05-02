Sixth annual CNY Diaper Bank “Make a Mother’s Day” Drive

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Michela Hugo has been running the CNY Diaper Bank for five years and she said she started the organization after learning about the need for diapers in the area.

“I am a mom so I think I was really struggling with the idea that there are so many moms who are struggling every day with basic needs,” Hugo said.

Diapers aren’t covered by any form of government assistance and one in three U.S. families couldn’t afford them even before the pandemic. That’s why the CNY Diaper Bank is working to close that gap here in Central New York.

“We have never fully met the need in this community,” she said. “I mean there has always been more need than we could address, but prior to the pandemic we were doing around 100,000 diapers a month, and then during the pandemic, we shot up to 185,000 a month.”

To keep up with this high demand, the organization is asking for the community’s help by donating funds throughout May so they can purchase more diapers.

Hugo said it’s a great way to honor a special mom in your life this Mother’s Day.

“We think it’s a great time for people to stop and think about the moms who are really having a hard time and how a simple thing like giving diapers can really improve their lives,” she said.

Hugo’s hoping this drive can bring in the funds they need.

“I think it’s really important that moms who are struggling know that there are people in this community that care and that care about their children and their babies and we want to make sure that they have what they need to thrive.” Michela Hugo, Founder, CNY Diaper Bank

