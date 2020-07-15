Skaneateles Antique & Classic Boat Show Goes Virtual

An age old tradition in Skaneateles meets new world technology amid COVID-19.

For years, visitors from across the country and Canada have spent a weekend in Skaneateles showing and admiring antique and classic boats. This year, the pandemic threatened to stop all plans, but the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce came up with an innovative alternative.

For the first time ever, the popular boat show will be live online. Area Chamber Executive Director Hillary Fenner says it’s a great way to see a variety of different boats and learn about their history from the comfort of your own home.

The virtual show will continue many of its regular boat show features, including presentations, musical performances and entertainment for children. Voting will also continue and winners will be announced live at 2pm Sunday, July 26th.

The virtual boat show runs July 20th through the 26th on the Chamber’s Facebook page. To learn more visit Facebook.com/SkaneatelesChamber or visit Acbs-flc.org/Boatshow.

