ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Skaneateles couple are facing criminal mischief charges after allegedly keying a vehicle outside a store in DeWitt.

State Police say Awss Zidan, 34, and Ruham A. Nasany, 34, both of Skaneateles, keyed a car while it was parked outside a store in DeWitt, causing over $1,800 in damages.

Zidan and Nasany were issued appearance tickets and are schedule to appear in court later in April.