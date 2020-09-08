Skaneateles Curbstone Festival Has a New Location This Year

The Skaneateles Curbstone Festival was forced to cancel their summer event due to COVID-19 restrictions. But with new guidelines in place, and proper social distancing in play, vendors and customers can shop from a new location this year.

The annual event will return on Saturday, September 12th from 9am to 7pm at the Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus. Customers are invited to register prior to Saturday’s event to ensure that everyone can enjoy the afternoon safely. To learn more about how you can take part and to plan your visit go to Skaneateles.com.