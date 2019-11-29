Skaneateles enters a new realm, Dickens Christmas returns for its 26th year

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holiday season has come to life in Skaneateles with the 26th edition of Dickens Christmas, bringing “A Christmas Carol” to life.

The iconic street theater production began on Friday with the annual parade kicking off at 12 p.m.

When you enter the village, you’ll feel like you’re in the right place at the wrong time, for the year is 1842.

“The real magic of our little Christmas party is the human connection we make when we look each other in the eye and wish each other well,” said producing director Jim Greene, who plays Dickens.

Dickens Christmas has more than 60 cast members you can interact with and several different shows.

The holiday magic runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through December 23, with a shorter version from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on December 24.

There is paid parking in the municipal lot between Jordan and State Streets, or free parking in the lot adjacent to Ace Hardware/Skaneateles Town Square on Fennell Street, and at the Austin Park Pavilion at the corner of Jordan and Austin Streets.

A horse-drawn wagon will shuttle people between both lots and the village. Tickets for the shuttle cost $3 per person each way or $10 per family.

Highlights of this year’s season include:

Midday Revels : Christmas carol sing-along at 2 p.m. every day at the gazebo.

: Christmas carol sing-along at 2 p.m. every day at the gazebo. Trunk shows : lighthearted versions of Dickens’ new story, performed with help from the audience at 12:30 p.m. at the gazebo and 3 p.m. at the library each day.

: lighthearted versions of Dickens’ new story, performed with help from the audience at 12:30 p.m. at the gazebo and 3 p.m. at the library each day. Horse-drawn wagon and carriage rides : around the village, departing from the Sherwood Inn.

: around the village, departing from the Sherwood Inn. Magic shows : performed by the Very Peculiar Prestidigitating Packwoods at 1 p.m. on Sundays at the Skaneateles Library.

: performed by the Very Peculiar Prestidigitating Packwoods at 1 p.m. on Sundays at the Skaneateles Library. A snowman-building contest: Clift Park Dec. 21. Bring your own supplies and creativity! The first prize is a $50 gift certificate from the Sherwood Inn.

