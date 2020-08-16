Skaneateles Festival goes virtual

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the annual Skaneateles Festival to go virtual.

WCNY played host to Grammy Award-winning fiddler Mark O’Connor and his partner, Maggie. They gave an online concert from their home in North Carolina.

The performance was part of the 2020 Sounds of Summer virtual concerts. Following the show, there was a live Q & A with viewers.