SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Skaneateles finished hosting its antique boat show today, July 30, at Clift Park.

Festivities wrapped up around 2 p.m. today after going from 3 p.m. to dusk on Friday and 9 a.m. to dusk on Saturday.

Exhibitors came from across New York, the Midwest, East Coast and Canada, bringing roughly 90 boats to show, including canoes, sailboats, race boats and more. A boat parade and fly-by were also put on by the Skaneateles Fire Department on Saturday afternoon.

Musical performances were done throughout the weekend by the Skaneateles Community Band, the Diana Jacobs Band and the Soda Ash Six.

Various children’s activities were offered as well, with painting wooden boats and a youth boat judging competition.

This was the 45th year where the boat show was held in Skaneateles.