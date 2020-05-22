Skaneateles honors seniors with banner over East Genesee Street

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Take a look at how Skaneateles seniors are being recognized for their hard work! Village workers were seen putting up a banner on East Genesee Street on Thursday. It reads “Skaneateles High School Class of 2020 — Congratulations Seniors!”
