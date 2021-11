(WSYR-TV) — A Skaneateles man who was born and raised in Hawaii was looking to show America he is one of the best distillers in the country Wednesday night on the Discovery Channel’s show Moonshiners: Master Distiller.

Chris Uyehara was on Wednesday night’s episode entitled World War of Whisky where he duked it out with two others in order to find out who could be called “master distiller”.

And in the end, Chris won!

Read more about Chris and his experience distilling here.