Skaneateles Mayor apologizes after video shows him taking down Black Lives Matter signs

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Saturday night, the Mayor of Skaneateles released an apology after he was caught on camera, taking down signs for a Black Lives Matter march scheduled to be held in the Village of Skaneateles.

Skaneateles Mayor, Martin Hubbard, was caught on camera removing the sign below: a Black Lives Matter poster from the village’s light posts.

In the video, you can hear Hubbard saying, because it’s “public property.”

According to the Village of Skaneateles, hanging signs on village-owned property does violate a village ordinance and results in a small fine.

However, it does not fall under the classifications of a misdemeanor.

Bri Linton didn’t post the signs, but took the video and shared it with NewsChannel 9 on Saturday evening.

NEW TONIGHT: The Mayor of Skaneateles, Marty Hubbard, was caught on camera taking down #BlackLivesMatter signs in the village earlier this evening.

He issued an apology to @NewsChannel9 tonight.

Here's the full video ‼️#LocalSYR#SYR pic.twitter.com/2HyUdJZOHq — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) June 7, 2020

Following the incident, Mayor Hubbard released a statement to NewsChannel 9.

Hubbard said he does support the Black Lives Matter Movement. His full statement is below.

Earlier today, I was recorded removing flyers from Village utility poles which promoted a Black Lives Matter march scheduled to take place in the Village. Flyers are not allowed to be placed on Village utility poles, so I removed them. It had nothing to do with the content of the flyer. I support the Black Lives Matter movement. I support the Black Lives Matter march in the Village. The march has the support of the Village and the Village police department will assist with the march and join it. My family and I will be joining the march as well. I am deeply sorry if my actions have hurt anyone, especially those who support the Black Lives Matter movement. This is a transformative moment in time, and we all need to do everything we can to further a just and equal society. Mayor Martin Hubbard, Village of Skaneateles

